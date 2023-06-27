Chicken Inn vying for Mahachi’s signature, Bosso interested in Chirinda

2015 Premier Soccer League [PSL] title winners Chicken Inn have reportedly shown interest in the former Orlando Pirates speedy winger Kuda Mahachi.

Mahachi, 30, currently based in South Africa, is unattached following his release by SuperSport United in June 2022 over allegations of two serious cases of attempted murder and child abuse of his four-year-old son, Diego.

In November 2022, he was cleared of the allegations after Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira ruled that the state failed to provide enough evidence.

Formerly with Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows, Mahachi is clubless since his acquittal.

The Gamecocks as Chicken Inn are nicknamed, are said to be prepared to acquire his services.

This is barely a week after their rivals Highlanders were also linked with the forward before dismissing the rumour citing they are not intending to sign him.

Nkembe’s manager Gibson Mahachi confirmed both deals to the media, at the weekend he told Sunday News:

“There has been no progress. The boy hasn’t decided on what he wants. He is in South Africa and the direction that he wants to take is not yet clear.

“All I can confirm is Highlanders showed interest and Chicken Inn have also done so. Chicken Inn contacted me and we are waiting to see what Kuda wants,” said the veteran agent.

On another transfer deal, Highlanders are keen to sign former Chicken Inn striker, but now on the books of Bulawayo Chiefs, Obriel Chirinda.

Bosso’s head coach Baltemar Brito is Chirinda’s admirer and as a result, the club has since officially enquired about the forceful strikers’ availability.

Brito believes the pint sized Chirinda, a hard worker and tireless forward, will solve his problems in the final third where his strikers have been wasteful.