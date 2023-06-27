PSL stadium crisis: DeMbare set to use BF as their new home ground

Following a stadium crisis in the local league, Harare giants Dynamos FC are now set to temporarily shift their base from the capital to Bulawayo for the first time since their formation in 1963.

DeMbare who are finalising a lease agreement with the Bulawayo City Council [BCC], will use Barbourfields Stadium as their new home ground.

This comes after the National Sports Stadium they have been using as their home ground together with seven other clubs including CAPS United and Black Rhinos was closed for a rehabilitation.

The giant stadium was closed down on the 9th of June to “allow the playing field to regenerate” after it was showing signs of being over-used since it hosted almost four matches a week.

As a result the local football governing body, the PSL in line with Order 39 of their rules and regulations of football stadiums, ordered the clubs to submit alternative home grounds.

20-time champions Dynamos opted for BF their executive chairman Moses Mashingaidze confirmed.

“As Dynamos, we will be playing our home games at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo with Bata Stadium in Gweru our second home until there is a homologated ground Harare. It’s an inconvenience we have to take for the sake of football,” said Mashingaidze.

“We are a team that has always played our home games in Harare ever since our formation 60 years ago. The blow that comes with playing home games away from Harare is massive.

“But at times, we have to do certain things for the sake of our beloved game. After all, we have supporters around the country who always fill stadiums whenever we are playing.”

He added: “Despite the inconvenience of training in Harare and playing in Bulawayo, we know we have the most passionate supporters in the league who will be ready to back us during the brief period we will be staging home matches outside Harare.”

“We are appealing to our supporters in Gweru and Bulawayo to always rally behind the team as we will be at home”.

Meanwhile, Simba Bhora is set to use Baobab Stadium in Ngezi and Black Rhinos will shift base to Gweru’s Bata Stadium while CAPS United are also reportedly angling to make use of BF.