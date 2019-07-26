War is still on: Shatta Wale

By Nyasha Kada

Ghanaian dancehall superstar, Shatta Wale, says the war with Buffalo Souljah is still on. Shatta Wale revealed this during an interview.

He said that the beef is on regardless him having recently worked with celebrity artiste Beyoncé on her latest album, The Lion King.

The two worked together on a track entitled Already alongside Major Lazer.

“The war is still on, the beef I cooking for him he will eat and say he can’t do this again.

“It’s part of the game, entertainment is broad I can’t just watch one side and say this is the path I want to take.

“theres money to be made in America and money to be made in Africa and that’s all I’m thinking about if I can get Beyonce and do stuff with her and make money then come back to Africa and mash up one side and take money.

“It’s not a hard giri giri thing we are trying to make money for ourselves, Buffalo feels he is strong and I feel I am strong too so let’s do it.

Music critics had raised the opinion that Shatta Wale is likely to abandon the ‘beef’ as it was a minor issue to him after having collaborated with Beyonce. H-Metro