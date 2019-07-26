Nash Paints bails Freeman

By Taonga Nyemba

Dancehall star Freeman yesterday got a major boost ahead of the launch of his much-anticipated ninth album Gango after Nash Paints partnered him.

The HKD boss’ 10-track album will be launched at Old Hararians Sports Club on August 24 where an array of chanters are billed to perform.

However, it was yesterday’s pact that Freeman entered with Nash Paints which is set to raise the appeal of the album launch as both parties’ promised a fun-filled event.

Addressing journalists in the capital yesterday, Freeman was a loss for words as he thanked Nash Paints for having faith in his brand.

Freeman said his forth-coming album, which carries 10 tracks, was of superior quality after he went full circle looking for talented producers.

These comprise Cymplex, JMP, T Man and an underground producer from Bulawayo T-Kay Swizzy who was given an opportunity to work with the Zim dancehall stalwart.

“This is my first time having a press conference for an album launch and I tell you this album is going to be a project most of you will remember.

“I named it Gango because it has a number of artistes who I featured including the new artiste I signed called Black Warrior,” said Freeman.

“I have two videos off the album Gango, I tried my best to deliver something good for my fans,” said Freeman who will be launching the album under the banner “Gango Link Up”.

The Joina City singer said the “Gango Link Up” theme will not be a one-day thing as he plans to hold a series of live performances promoting the album country wide.

“Gango Link Up will not be limited to the album launch but, we are planning to have many of them in the next four months.

“On the link will also partner with Nash Paints which has been supporting HKD for a while now,” he said.

The HKD boss said releasing his album the same month with HKD member Crystal will not affect anything in their stable.

“Crystal is still under the HKD stable and he has an album coming up in August as well but, it will not affect anything we are family and I will be attending his album launch,” he said.

Freeman’s management has promised perfect services during and before the album launch.

They also assured fans of tight security at the event.

It kicks off at 10 am ending at 10pm, making it a family affair. H-Metro