Berita eyes world domination after Sama awards nod

By Bruce Ndlovu

South Africa-based Zimbabwean songbird Berita Khumalo says that Africa and the rest of the world are next to be conquered, after she scored her first South African Music Awards (Samas) nomination last week.

Berita was nominated alongside fellow Zimbabwean chanter Buffalo Souljah, Sauti Sol, Davido and Wizkid in the Rest of Africa award category. The songbird was put in that stellar cast of nominees for her album, Song in the Key of Love.

Berita recorded and released Songs in the Key of Love under her recently established talent management company, Assali, after her departure from Vth Season.

“. . . being a non-SA resident this is the first time that I am nominated for a Sama and this is the only category that I am eligible for. This nomination is a gentle reminder to me that the mission is bigger! The rest of Africa and the world is waiting,” Berita wrote on her twitter page following the announcement of the nominees for the 27th Samas.

The songbird held an unplugged session yesterday in Cape Town, the city where the album, which has been praised for its soulful reflection on love, was recorded.

“I simply cannot think of a better way to celebrate the Sama nomination. Songs in The Key of Love was mostly written and produced in Cape Town. This live show is going to be full circle moment, join me for an unforgettable evening,” she tweeted before the gig. The Sunday News