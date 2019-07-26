I’m the male Vimbai: Comic Pastor

By Takudzwa Mhungu

Comic Pastor says he is the male version of Vimbai Zimuto when it comes to nudity.

He said this ahead of the Netherlands based diva’s photographic version dubbed V’TUDE Concert+Photographic Art Exhibition to be held at The Venue tomorrow.

“I am the male Vimbai Zimuto in art, I do art as well so I will assist her in portraying messages through art,” he said.

Comic Pastor said he has already taken a step in posing for nude pictures like Vimbai with some already circulating on social media.

“I have naked pictures as well, you can go and check my Instagram page,” he said.

He added:

“People are afraid to learn new things because of societal expectations and I’m supporting Vimbai because she isn’t afraid of learning new things.

“I will be representing all Zimbabwean cultures by wearing a Ndebele crown and holding a Venda stick.” H-Metro