Comic Pastor and rapper Mudiwa Hood “clash” on social media

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

The Zimbabwean music industry is probably at its most interesting time in history as artists are calling each other into battles.

This comes after Zimdancehall chanter Enzo Ishall claimed he was the king of Hip Hop and this resulted in his back and forth arguments with Holy Ten.

Comedian Comic Pastor could not be left out as he released his diss track, ‘Haina Mambo’ dissing a number of Hip Hop artistes in the country.

In a verse Comic Pastor dissed gospel rapper Mudiwa Hood by questioning his fame, “Mudiwa who? Mudiwa Weyi? Mudiwa akaita mbiri neyi?

Comic Pastor’s song sparked so much discussions on social media most of his fans saying he had been hiding his musical talent.

One fan said, “Imagine kune vamwe vaimbi vanozviti ndomaboss emusi but vakutangirwa kusvitsa 1 million views na Comic Pastor. Hatichavadomi zvedu nemazita.”

It seems the tweet did not seat well with Mudiwa Hood who then responded saying a million views was not the aim but getting a million dollars was the real deal.

“True, trust me… the main idea ndeyekutanga ne 1 million uSD muhupenyu, then zvema views izvo zvozouya… pavano mhanyisana ne youtube isusu tirimumunda shefu… kutenga Dzimba, kuvaka ramangwana,” said Mudiwa.

Comic Pastor was also quick to respond saying getting a million dollars will only be a dream if he doesn’t join a certain political party.

“Million USD usina hama yakamboshanda mumusangano wedu tinozviziva tese kuti haibatike zvekudaro. Organic Million views usina chipo chakabva kunaMwari idzodzo forget and smile haufe wakadziwana ungatotenga maviews,” commented Comic Pastor.

After the public fall out Comic Pastor has been posting jokes directed at Mudiwa. The latter mocked Mudiwa whom he says is the ‘worst’ Zim Hip Hop artist ever.

But Comic Pastor said: "Silver and gold I have none; but what I have are BARS, I give thee: in the name of Zim Hip Hop rise and sing."