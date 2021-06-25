Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zimdancehall Lovers: Anita Jaxson confirms relationship with Poptain

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

After initially sparking relationship speculations and claiming they were ‘just friends’ musicians Anita Jaxson and Poptain have confirmed that they are indeed an item saying they ‘couldn’t be professional anymore.’

Speaking during an Instagram LIVE Anita said she had always liked Poptain but wanted to keep him in the ‘brother zone’ so as not to ruin their work relationship.

“I mean I have always liked you know, but it was really hard sometimes you will be like ‘let me brother zone him so we can keep working together and keep it professional’ but there came a point in time where we couldn’t be professional anymore,” said Anita.

The ‘High on your Love’ crooner added that she and Poptain have been through so many situations together so it was inevitable for them not to ‘give it a try.’

“I mean there are some of the situations we would go through together, I mean we just understand each other so it only made sense if we could give it a try and here we are,” she added.

Quizzed on when they started dating, Jaxson revealed they always had a thing for each other but made it official when they travelled to Kariba to shoot their music video, ‘More.’

“I think our trip to Kariba made it official… it was just really hard. Even when we were shooting the video O was blushing like the whole time. I would ask for breaks to refocus,” said Anita.

The two have previously been hyping each other showing support by sharing content, passing positive comments about their works but after rumors of dating started spreading they said they were just ‘cool friends’. Nehanda Radio

