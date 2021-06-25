“Beenie Man” Chinamasa boasts that Zanu PF and army are inseparable

By Never Kadungure | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa, who attracted scorn in 2018 for “officially opening” a garbage bin, now says the ruling party and the army are inseparable.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, flanked by former Zanu PF political commissars Victor Matemadanda, Webster Shamu and Engelbert Rugeje, Chinamasa said Zanu PF would continue banking on the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) to survive and remain in power.

“Always be mindful that there is this unbreakable continuity between the liberation struggle and Zanu PF, between the armies of liberation Zipra and Zanla and the national army of independence,” he said.

“Any notion which seeks to break this bond should be rejected outright.”

“It speaks for itself who are the commanders of the army, who is the CDF [Commander Defence Forces], Cde Valerio Sibanda. Who was he? He was a leading general in Zipra.

“Who is the commander of the national army, Cde Edzayi Chimonyo? Who was he? He was a leading commander in Zanla. That culture of defending the sovereignty of this country will continue,” he said.

“I cannot conclude this presser without denouncing the consented and orchestrated state of government via sponsored interventions which have become a menace, funding by foreign intelligence services of opposition political parties, non-governmental organisations which are anything, but civil,” he claimed.

“As you know, Zimbabwe has a record. We have something like 3 500 NGOs in this country. None of them, very few of them are helping towards the economic development of the country.

“All of them are basically employed to achieve regime change in Zimbabwe and we condemn it. They are clearly calculated to undermine the orderly evolution of our political, economic and judicial systems and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

“We are at the moment just understanding what they are doing and if we clearly see that they are on a regime change agenda, ours will be to request their deregistration,” Chinamasa said.

“Clearly, that is our responsibility as a country. We cannot allow, as a country, international organisations which we register under our legislation to subvert the sovereignty and integrity of Zimbabwe.”

“To make reference to the specifically targeted propaganda against Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans in Sadc via hostile broadcasts like the Voice of America’s Studio 7, Zanu PF views this hostile broadcast in the same light as illegal sanctions,” he said.

“It is an illegitimate and unwarranted interference in our country’s domestic affairs. We take this hostile broadcast as part of the illegal arsenal for regime change. We will resist these machinations as we have done,” he said. Nehanda Radio