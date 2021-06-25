Zim urban grooves singer Leonard Mapfumo ties the knot in London

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Urban grooves crooner Leonard Mapfumo has become the latest musician to settle down and tie the knot after he and his girlfriend of Indian origin Suba Dakshina got married in London.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and not much details about it were revealed. Posting his wedding pictures on social media Mapfumo didn’t have much words but captioned the picture with a vow, “For better or worse…”

“Well, it’s a development that we have been planning to do for a very long time but unfortunately the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the process so we to opted for a small intimate wedding,” Mapfumo said.

“We have known each other for six years and we also got married on the same day we met.

“We have always been living between the two countries (UK and Zimbabwe) so we will continue with that and we have both adapted to each other’s traditions.”

“Well I think everything happens in good time and there was no rush. We share a lot of things in common and we were good friends first so with time our relationship evolved.

“We have to take it one day at time with everything that’s going on the world every day is a blessing so will definitely try to enjoy the uniqueness of each day. We are in London at the moment,” he said.

Suba walked down the aisle wearing the traditional Indian bridal dress known as the Saree while Mapfumo wore a navy blue suit.

Messages of congratulations from fans and industry fans have been pouring in for the newlyweds on social media. Fellow urban grooves star ExQ posted the couple’s wedding pictures and captioned it saying, “Ma man @leonardarnoldmapfumo congrats!

Online media outlet NashTv also posted wishing the couple a happy marriage and long life saying, “Leonard Mapfumo and Suba Dakshina congratulations. Long live your love.”

Mapfumo has been an active urban grooves musician since the early 2000s. He is the voice behind hit songs such as Maidei, Seiko featuring Roki, Kana Ndiwee and many others. Nehanda Radio