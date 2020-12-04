2020 had its lessons- Comic Pastor

By Shingirirayi Mugodi

Comic Pastor reckons the year 2020 came as a lesson to artists to reinvent the wheel owing to the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with H-Metro, the affable comedian and producer said he had learnt a lot.

“The word is moving, a new normal has us all on our feet.

“This is the time to revamp yourself as an artiste.

“Social media presence is important if you are an artist because all those viewers and followers are money.

“You can never go broke if you have good social media presence,” he said.

He also said this year has had it good and bad side but it largely gave artists a chance to work on their crafts.

“We have been on lockdown for the longest time now but we have managed to keep our fan entertained.

“It was a bad year but it also gave us to time to craft our work properly and also find other alternatives to have our fans entertained.

“We have a new page that has been running and we have been uploading short skits that seem to be liked by many,” he told H-Metro.

Comic Pastor said he was in support of relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions to assist the arts sector.

“It is hard, I am supposed to be the Master of Ceremony at Jah Prayzah and Winky D show and with the regulations, a maximum of 2000 people will be let into the Harare International Conference Centre instead of the 5000 that are usually accommodated.

“I have another gig where I am going to be hosting Benjamin Dube and it is going to be more virtual because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

“As you can see, these regulations come with a lot of disadvantages for both the public and the artistes.

“We will follow all protocols of Covid-19 during all the events that we have lined up.”

Asked how he has been sustaining himself during this whole year, he applauded gigs that they got on social media.

“We got a few paying gigs on social media.

“Also, the revenue that we got from our YouTube page has also proven to be very helpful,” he said.

The comedian and his wife were supposed to travel to go celebrate their anniversary but with this pandemic plans have been put on hold.

“I was supposed to travel with my wife to celebrate our anniversary which is what we usually do but with Covid-19 we have to cancel for this year.

“We have shown lined up and I have time to properly plan for them since my trip for this year with my wife has been put on hold,” he added. H-Metro