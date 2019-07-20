Nutty O honoured, but denies offer

By Nyasha Kada

Dancehall artiste Nutty O say he feels honored that South Africa based dancehall artiste has invited him to join in the war that is ongoing with Shatta Wale but will not partake in it.

The Boom shelele singer and Enzo Ishall were approached by Buffalo Souljah via social media to participate in the music ‘beef’ and show case what he can do in Patois and English language.

The invite came after Shatta Wale’s lieutenants had released diss songs directed to Buffalo.

However Nutty O who is still interested in growing his brand on the continent said his way is based on good music and want to maintain his status.

“No I am not participating in the beef with Shatta, I am honored Buff recognized me and wanted me in this.

“A lot of elders approached me about the issue and gave insight on it and I was looking at the bigger picture.

“I need Ghana, I need to make connections and links in Ghana and Even go and perform in Ghana,” said Nutty O.

He added:“I don’t need to be enemies with Shatta or any of them.

“I look up to them and yes I could sing and defend the war because Buffalo is my own but I don’t see it working well with the vision I have with my career.

“My way is based on good music and I want to maintain that throughout.”

“Ghana is big in dancehall Africa wise, alot of big musicians make it through Ghana so it’s a very tricky issue,” HMetro.