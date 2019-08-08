Buffalo Souljah hints retirement

By Edwin Nhukarume

South Africa based dancehall artiste Buffalo Souljah has vowed to hang the mic and pursue his business projects after releasing his last album.

The dancehall star recently made the announcement on his Intagram account accompanied by a video clip he performed with Winky D at Gombwe album launch indicating that he is contemplating retirement.

“Just recapitulating on my best moments in my career as I am slowly thinking of shutting down told my team that I think #Unityalbum might be my last album let me focus on my livestock farming business and my other hustles.”

In an interview with H-Metro the chanter has, however, revealed the reasons behind his contemplation to retire citing hatred and enmity in the music industry.

“The negativity and envy that I have been dealing with since in the game is even escalating.

“I am getting it more and more. But for me it was so I can pave the international platform for the Zimbabwean youths.

“Our self-hate is discouraging when you are trying to uplift,” said Buffalo Souljah.

Buffalo Souljah has also said their family owns a piece of land in Zvimba and he is also into other businesses.

“We farm at Zvimba. My family had always been into both crops and livestock farming.

“But besides farming, me and my sisters we are also into logistics transport truck business,” he told H-Metro. H-Metro