Stolen tower batteries at SA border

By Thupeyo Muleya

South Africa police have arrested two men attempting to leave that country for Zimbabwe via Beitbridge with a contraband of stolen tower batteries worth thousands of rand.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Constable Maphure Manamela said the duo aged 30 and 40 were nabbed on Saturday during a stop and search operation while travelling in a Nissan Hardbody.

She said the suspects will soon appear at the Musina Magistrate Court charged for possession of presumed stolen properties.

Constable Maphure said the police had recovered eight batteries believed to have been stolen from that country’s leading mobile telecoms services provider Vodacom towers.

“The recovery of eight Vodacom tower batteries, occurred when a Nissan Hard body with a trailer travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe was on Saturday stopped at the searching bay of the border post.

“During the search, police found the tower batteries hidden inside the trailer. The driver and his crew were immediately arrested. The origin and destination of the recovered items is still being determined through the ongoing Police investigations,” she said.

She said further investigations into the matter were underway. H-Metro