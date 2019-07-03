Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st anniversary

By Esther Madambi

UK based socialite Olinda Chapel-Nkomo and husband Tytan on Sunday celebrated their first anniversary in style.

Olinda said it has been 365 days of a whole new experience, all eyes on them.

“People said we would not make it because my husband is a gold digger and I am just looking for fame.

“They thought the whole marriage was just a public stunt, but it was not and it’s still not.

“We have seen it all, the ugly, the bad and the good but this has made us stronger and it has given us more reasons to fight for our marriage,” she said.

In another interview, Tytan said he was happy;

“Marriage is a lot of hard work full of compromise and decision making but its all beautiful hard work and I’m happy I made it and I still am.

“They took it to social media, sharing their moments and what they have gone through so far.”

Prior to the interview, Olinda had taken to social media to express her gratitude.

Below reads the post:

365 days of marriage 😊 We had it all. The good the bad the ugly. But here we are. When love is made by the heavens itself it will always be tested by the devil himself. They said we wouldn’t make it, they said he is a gold digger, they said it’s a publicity stunt . . . . We said it’s life. Well baby I am here to wish you a happy anniversary by saying . . .

If I ever get the chance to live my life again, I would choose you sooner so that I could love you for a longer time. I will choose you always without pause, without regret. Only wishing there were enough days in forever for me to show you how much I love you. In those days I will always be wearing the smile you gave me. I’m so lucky to have you as my husband. You make me feel complete from the moment you kiss me in the morning to the moment you kiss me goodnight. I am looking forward to the next 365 days as we welcome our last born 😉

Happy anniversary, I love you Tytan Skhokho

Tytan posted:

They make it look easy on TV 📺 you know?

They make it look like they don’t go through the vast differences in opinion and ACTUAL day-to-day struggles that in turn build your character, and strengthen your bond with each fight that comes. They make it look like you wake up happy without working at achieving that happiness with the frustration, depression and anxiety of life in the way.

What I know now is that marriage is a lot of hard work full of compromise and decision making 😓 but beautiful hard work……and it’s so much worth it when you find the right life partner. I found mine!

Happy Anniversary my wife @olinda_chapel ❤️ I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! H-Metro