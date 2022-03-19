Singer Tytan drags Mai Tt to court as cyber-bullying case persists

Musician Njabulo ‘Tytan’ Nkomo, has dragged comedian Felistas “Mai Tt” Murata to court seeking a peace order against her for allegedly bullying his family.

Mai Tt and UK based socialite and businesswoman Olinda Chapel Nkomo have been involved in a cyber-bullying case for a while now.

Through his lawyers of Mavhiringidze and Mashanyare Legal Practitioners, Tytan is seeking an order for peace, in terms of Section 388 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act. He claims Mai TT has been insulting him and his family.

The case is expected in court on March 28 after being filed this week.

A case between the two socialites was struck off the court’s roll recently due to some technicalities on the annexures by magistrate Sharon Mashavira.

The magistrate had noted some loopholes in the applicant’s documents, which were photocopied.

In his application, Tytan claims that from last month, Mai TT has been insulting him on social media, mostly on Facebook.

It is further alleged that Mai Tt started by insulting Tytan’s wife, Olinda, on social media, and on her mobile phone.

Tytan claims that Mai Tt flooded the media with videos and photos, and suggested Tytan was not a real man but a woman who was being sponsored by Olinda to enable him to marry her. Nehanda Radio