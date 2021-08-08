Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizDiasporaFeatured

Olinda Chapel: ‘The words well done are very difficult to say for Zimbos’

35,221

By Olinda Chapel Nkomo

Well done 👏🏻!, some of the hardest words to be spoken within the Zimbabwean community. I am just realising today that it is very hard for us to appreciate a person’s effort, success and achievements.

Tytan Nkomo and Olinda Chapel
Tytan Nkomo and Olinda Chapel at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (Rainbow Smiles Photography)

You literally spend all day every day trying to find fault in all of that. One person actually took a picture of the food and gave to a troll to attack the dinner. Claiming they were being fed samosas and yet it was a mini taco ! Sigh 😞 I mean who buys a whole ticket to go find fault 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️

The words well done are just so difficult to say!

Related Articles

Olinda threatens to drag Tatelicious to court over cheating,…

67,984

Olinda Chapel’s High Tea event slated for 7th of August in…

11,462

Olinda threatens to sue blogs writing about Tytan being…

47,089

The other side of Olinda Chapel

87,464

It’s very difficult for people to say well done to a couple that has gone through the most and have worked hard to make their marriage work. No, in the Zim community one isn’t allowed to have a happy marriage or to forgive their partner for whatever wrongs they’d have done to each other.

Shona (Ferguson) cheated on Connie and had a baby by someone else. But we witnessed him make it up to her and treat her like a Queen. That you can celebrate and say oooooo aaaaaa that’s sweet, because they are not Zimbabwean.

Connie is 6 years older than Shona and yet that’s okay. Let it happen in our community you get humiliated for fighting for your marriage. I never saw one person call Shona a Ben10. Yet in our community it’s normal. I never saw a single person call Shona a child abuser. But in our community it happens to me every single person.

The words well done are very difficult to say !

One does International recruitment to help our communities. Then they are labelled a scam and all other communities they help each other and support each other to empower each other.

The words well done are very difficult to say !

I see this every single day of my life. There is nothing that I have done for the Zimbabwean community that has been well received or celebrated or I have not been attacked for.

The words well done are very difficult to say !

See pictures from the High Tea event organised by Olinda Chapel Foundation

Jah Prayzah performing at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK – (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)

Jah Prayzah at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF)
Jah Prayzah performing at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK – (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Jah Prayzah performing at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK – (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Olinda Nkomo (centre) and Aunty Jenny (left) at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK - (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Olinda Nkomo (centre) and Aunty Jenny (left) at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK – (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK – (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Tytan Nkomo and wife Olinda Nkomo at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK - (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Tytan Nkomo and wife Olinda Nkomo at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK – (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Gemma Griffiths performing at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK - (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Gemma Griffiths performing at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK – (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Jah Prayzah at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF)
Jah Prayzah performing at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK – (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Gemma Griffiths performing at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK - (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Gemma Griffiths performing at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK – (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Jah Prayzah at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF)
Jah Prayzah performing at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK – (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK – (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Gemma Griffiths performing at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK - (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Gemma Griffiths performing at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK – (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Gemma Griffiths performing at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK - (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Gemma Griffiths performing at the High Tea event organised by the Olinda Chapel Foundation (OCF) in the UK – (Pictures by Rainbow Smiles Photography)
Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments