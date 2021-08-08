Olinda Chapel: ‘The words well done are very difficult to say for Zimbos’

By Olinda Chapel Nkomo

Well done 👏🏻!, some of the hardest words to be spoken within the Zimbabwean community. I am just realising today that it is very hard for us to appreciate a person’s effort, success and achievements.

You literally spend all day every day trying to find fault in all of that. One person actually took a picture of the food and gave to a troll to attack the dinner. Claiming they were being fed samosas and yet it was a mini taco ! Sigh 😞 I mean who buys a whole ticket to go find fault 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️

The words well done are just so difficult to say!

It’s very difficult for people to say well done to a couple that has gone through the most and have worked hard to make their marriage work. No, in the Zim community one isn’t allowed to have a happy marriage or to forgive their partner for whatever wrongs they’d have done to each other.

Shona (Ferguson) cheated on Connie and had a baby by someone else. But we witnessed him make it up to her and treat her like a Queen. That you can celebrate and say oooooo aaaaaa that’s sweet, because they are not Zimbabwean.

Connie is 6 years older than Shona and yet that’s okay. Let it happen in our community you get humiliated for fighting for your marriage. I never saw one person call Shona a Ben10. Yet in our community it’s normal. I never saw a single person call Shona a child abuser. But in our community it happens to me every single person.

The words well done are very difficult to say !

One does International recruitment to help our communities. Then they are labelled a scam and all other communities they help each other and support each other to empower each other.

The words well done are very difficult to say !

I see this every single day of my life. There is nothing that I have done for the Zimbabwean community that has been well received or celebrated or I have not been attacked for.

The words well done are very difficult to say !

See pictures from the High Tea event organised by Olinda Chapel Foundation