Magacha still searching

By Praise Masvosva

Gospel musician Sabastian Magacha said he is still searching for a life partner.

The Bhosvo singer, who parted ways with his wife last year, told this publication that he is waiting for God’s time to bless him with a life partner.

“My brother I am still waiting for God’s answer.

“God knows what is the best is for me, so I am inviting him to lead my way.

“If he gives me the right person you will be the first one to know.

“Choosing a life partner requires the presence of God himself and his blessings also,” he said.

He added:

“For now I am keeping myself focused and continue working hard so that I achieve my goals.

“My songs soothe hearts of believers in these trying times.”

Magacha refused couldn’t be drawn in the reasons why he parted ways with his ex-wife.

“The reasons why we parted ways I can’t reveal but we are done.

“I am waiting for the next one,” he said.

The entertainer stated that he is in the studio recording his seventh album due for release next month.

“These days I am spending much of my time in the studio recording my seventh album.

“I am going to have a few collaborations on this album.”

According to Magacha the album carries 12 tracks.

To date, Magacha has six albums to his credit namely Tomudana, Baba Ndinokutendai, Tinaye faithful God, Mapostori, Back to Sender and Wonererwai Jesu. H-Metro