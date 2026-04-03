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Six members of one family killed in Harare–Masvingo road crash

The deceased have been identified as members of the Mujuru family from Tynwald North, Harare.

By Staff Reporter
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The collision involved a Toyota Corolla and a Mercedes-Benz truck, which struck each other head-on.

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Staff Reporter

Six members of the same family have died following a devastating road accident on April 2 along the Harare–Masvingo Road, in what police have described as a tragic loss.

According to a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the fatal crash took place at approximately 9:50 AM near the 246-kilometre peg in Masvingo Province. The collision involved a Toyota Corolla and a Mercedes-Benz truck, which struck each other head-on.

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Police reports indicate that all six victims were occupants of the Toyota Corolla. The deceased have been identified as members of the Mujuru family from Tynwald North, Harare.

They include 40-year-old Lilian Maranda Mujuru and five children: Nokutenda Mujuru (15), Makanaka Mujuru (13), Ronald Junior Mujuru (11), Rufaro Shalom Mujuru (7), and Kayden Mujuru (3).

The Zimbabwe Republic Police expressed their condolences to the bereaved family, describing the incident as a devastating loss.

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Officials also urged motorists to exercise increased caution on the roads, particularly during the Easter and Independence holiday period, when traffic volumes are typically higher.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

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