Magacha rubs shoulders with giants

By Taonga Nyemba

Sabastian Magacha’s younger brother Tinashe might have reached the peak of his career after ending 2020 on a high note.

The dancehall gospel artiste ended 2020 in style as he managed to get the number two spot on Star FM charts where Janet Manyowa came out first.

Magacha is confident that the success of his single Pikicha has unlocked doors for him this year.

“It feels good to have shared the stage and rub shoulders with big giants in gospel music.

“I believe It’s a sign of growth, and for that l am grateful I am very confident now that 2021 carries a lot of blessings for me,” said Magacha.

Magacha opened up on how he intends to grow business wise through music as a way to grow his brand.

“This year 2021 l am looking forward to partnering with any company or hook up with any sponsors.

Related Stories:

“I feel like l have the ability to extend and expand my future partners’s brand at the same time marketing myself,” said Magacha.

The youthful gospel dancehall chanter is currently working on a number of projects which he intends to release soon.

“I’m currently working on new music and new collaborations for this year.

“I will advise on releases dates as soon as everything gets in shape,” he said.

Magacha lamented on how tough it has been being an arts person during this pandemic.

“The music industry has been hit hard by coronavirus, we longer have live performances with live audiences.

“We are trying to fight back with new ways of marketing our music online also hosting Facebook live concerts, which now are currently attracting more viewers during this lockdown but, in all honesty I miss the connection I will have with fans performing to a crowd,” he added. HMetro.