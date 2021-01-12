Mark Ngwazi dreaming big

By Taonga Nyemba

Musician Mark Ngwazi, who topped on radio charts last year with his popular song Taurai Madzoka that has the lyrics “I don’t blame people for disappointing you”, dreams big.

The Njanja Express leader who dropped his album last year and shot to fame in December said he was overwhelmed to have ended the year on a high note.

“The song inonzi Taurai Madzoka is the one which topped Charts on Radio Zimbabwe last year.

“It was something I wasn’t looking up to but, God made it possible for me.

“The song Taurai Madzoka is off my album titled Chamugwegwedu Chamatindike which is my fifth album which was dropped last year in November,” he said.

Ngwazi gives much of the credit to the Trueton Studios crew and Bothwell Nyamondera for producing such a masterpiece.

“Trueton Studios crew and Bothwell Nyamondera did a great collaborative work for me.

“I am grateful for the work they had to put in for me,” said Ngwazi.

“I am still happy to have made it to number one because if you look closely from number two up to 10 the artistes on the race are all well-seasoned.

“You can look at Dhuterere and Alick Macheso isimbi dzebasa idzo,” he added.

The Taurai Madzoka singer said he derived much of his inspiration from his childhood favorites Alick Macheso, First Farai, Gift Amuli and Jah Prayzah.

Ngwazi reckons he is in the right direction because people have been appreciating his latest offering.

“Ndirikunzwa kufara chaizvo kuti vanhu vari kundi gamuchira zvakanyaya.

“Previously I have been nominated for a Nama award which gives me high hopes that 2021 will kick and end on a high note for me,” he said.

The Njanja Express leader who got sponsorship on his last project from Goldfinger Too Much Power said he has managed to strike a deal with Doctor Marisa.

“Doctor Marisa has come through for me and he has promised to take care of all my band members.

“My band members are now fully covered medically and their families all thanks to Doctor Marisa,” said Ngwazi.

The 33-year-old sungura musician is promising more music with his crew this year and he said he will not say actual dates but rather they will be surprising their fans

“Our motto is trust nobody suspect everybody tinozongotaura musi wazvinoda kubuda,” he said. HMetro.