Baroka to keep Talent Chawapihwa

South African Premiership football club Baroka FC have ruled that Zimbabwe international Talent Chawapihwa will stay at the club at least until the end of the current season.

Chawapihwa has been linked with a move away from the Polokwane-based side with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs touted as the next mostly likely destination for the pacy winger.

However, Baroka chief executive officer Morgan Mammila told South Africa’s Kickoff Magazine at the weekend that Chawapihwa will only be allowed to leave the club at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The 2018 Telkom Knock-out Cup champions are currently not safe from relegation and do not want to make the mistake of selling one of their best players to a PSL rival.

Chawapihwa earlier this season revealed that Kaizer Chiefs were interested in his services but a move to the Soweto giants did not materialise.

AmaZulu are said to be pushing very hard to get the 26-year-old Zimbabwean international to make a move to Durban but Bakgaga will not consider any offers that come their way for the talented winger.

But amid all the speculation, Mammila told KickOff Magazine that no official offers have been tabled for the player.

“To be honest there’s nothing on my table when it comes to offers, and the player will finish this season with us. We will only entertain the offers at the end of the current season,” Mammila told KickOff.com

Baroka are also home to Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who has been in good form of late.

They also signed attacking midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere recently from champions FC Platinum.

Baroka were charmed by the forward’s progress after Chinyengetere was voted the domestic Premiership’s best player in the last two seasons.

The club is currently languishing in 12th place ahead of the resumption of the league games after the Christmas and New Year holidays. The Herald