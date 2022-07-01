Baroka part ways with former Warriors goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze

Relegated Polokwane based outfit Baroka FC have officially parted ways with 32-year-old former Warriors and Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

The ex-Warriors first choice goalkeeper’s departure was confirmed by his club that took to its Twitter account on Thursday to announce a very unsurprising move.

Chipezeze was shown the exit door along with eight other players including Mohau Bowali, Nhlanhla Mgaga, Athenkosi Dlala Augustine Mahlonoko and Richard Mbulu.

“Baroka FC can confirm that the following players will not be part of the team for the upcoming season; Elvis Chipezeze, Vusi Sibiya, Mohau Bowali, Lungelo Nguse, Richard Mbulu, Athenkosi Dlala, Augustine Mahlonoko, Nhlanhla Mgaga and Thami Masiya,” Baroka FC twitted on Thursday.

Chipezeze’s departure ends his four year marriage with Baroka a club he joined in March 2018 from the 2015 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Chicken Inn.

Baroka FC’s decision might have come at the right time for the Zimbabwean goalkeeper who sometime in September 2021 was reportedly unhappy at the Polokwane based side.

According to multiple reports, Chipezeze’s heart was no longer with Baroka as the 32-year-old was said to be pushing for an exit at the club in search of more game time.

Chipezeze was part of the Warriors squad that represented Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2019.