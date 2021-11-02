Former CAPS United nomadic player, Gerald Phiri jnr nears move to Al Hilal in Sudan

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

Former CAPS United lanky midfielder Gerald Phiri jnr (28) is reportedly on the verge of joining Sudanese giants Al Hilal.

The Malawian international is said to be set to travel to his new base soon to seal the deal.

This comes after reports indicated that Baroka FC and Al Hilal have reached an agreement for the sale of the player.

Al Hilal are keen to secure the services of the 28-year-old left-footed midfielder as they tabled an offer which was accepted by the DSTV Premiership club.

However, the transfer fee has not been mentioned yet.

Phiri has played for several clubs in his career. He has turned out for Mighty Wanderers in his native Malawi, came to join CAPS United in 2013 before leaving the club to ply his trade with the now defunct Bidvest Wits in 2015.

He saw little game time at Wits and was loaned out to Township Rollers in Botswana in 2015 before the South African club also loaned him for two seasons to Platinum Stars.

In addition, the nomadic midfielder then signed for Ajax Cape Town before they were relegated from the topflight and he then saw himself joining Baroka FC. Nehanda Radio