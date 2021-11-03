Kudzai ‘Ndege Boy’ and Khanyi Mbau spark engagement rumors

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Dubai based socialite Kudzai Mushonga also known as Ndege Boy and his South African girlfriend Khanyi Mbau have sparked engagement rumors after the actress posted a picture of herself flexing a diamond ring on her finger.

Khanyi sparked speculation that she may be engaged to Kudzai as she posted a picture of herself wearing a sparkling ring on her left hand finger.

She neither insinuated nor explicitly hinted anything related to getting married. In fact she wrote throwing shade at the South African situation of Load-Shedding.

“So this is how y’all live? So where do you charge your phones” she captioned the picture.

While it may not be an engagement ring, Khanyi’s fans didn’t forget that Kudzai spent some time in a Cartier store when he was waiting for her to return from the saloon.

A couple of months ago the pair made headlines after Khanyi pulled a fast one on her Zimbabwean boyfriend and left him in Dubai without any explanation.

The pair were rumoured to be on their way to the altar before they packed up their lives in SA and headed to Dubai. Khanyi also shut down pregnancy rumors. Nehanda Radio