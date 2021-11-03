Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizFeaturedNews

Kudzai ‘Ndege Boy’ and Khanyi Mbau spark engagement rumors

37,951

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Dubai based socialite Kudzai Mushonga also known as Ndege Boy and his South African girlfriend Khanyi Mbau have sparked engagement rumors after the actress posted a picture of herself flexing a diamond ring on her finger.

Kudzai Terrence Mushonga and Khanyi Mbau
Kudzai Terrence Mushonga and Khanyi Mbau

Khanyi sparked speculation that she may be engaged to Kudzai as she posted a picture of herself wearing a sparkling ring on her left hand finger.

She neither insinuated nor explicitly hinted anything related to getting married. In fact she wrote throwing shade at the South African situation of Load-Shedding.

Related Articles

Actress Khanyi Mbau continues making fun of boyfriend…

27,364

Khanyi Mbau’s ‘Dubai Saga’ earns her…

37,612

Khanyi Mbau and Ndege Boy reunite

50,241

‘Kudzai gave Khanyi the world’: Lasizwe has kind…

48,352

“So this is how y’all live? So where do you charge your phones” she captioned the picture.

While it may not be an engagement ring, Khanyi’s fans didn’t forget that Kudzai spent some time in a Cartier store when he was waiting for her to return from the saloon.

A couple of months ago the pair made headlines after Khanyi pulled a fast one on her Zimbabwean boyfriend and left him in Dubai without any explanation.

The pair were rumoured to be on their way to the altar before they packed up their lives in SA and headed to Dubai. Khanyi also shut down pregnancy rumors. Nehanda Radio

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments