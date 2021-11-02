Zim member of Scottish Parliament denies supporting Mnangagwa govt

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

A Zimbabwean born Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) Maggie Chapman revealed she does not support President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime but was overwhelmed by seeing Shona speaking people in Scotland before she posed for pictures on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Mnangagwa arrived in Scotland on Sunday evening where he is meeting 197 Heads of State and Government and other high level dignitaries to discuss measures aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change.

Some Zanu PF supporters bought whisky as they celebrated the arrival of Mnangagwa. It was the first visit by a Zimbabwean head of state in 25 years following the imposition of targeted sanctions against the country over human rights abuses and corruption.

Chapman made headlines on Sunday evening when government spokesman Nick Mangwana posted her picture with two other ladies wearing Mnangagwa’s scarf. He implied that the Scottish MP was supporting and welcoming Mnangagwa.

“Comrades and friends are still arriving in Scotland. Here they are seen with Scottish MP, Maggie Chapman, who made raves when she took her oath in Shona to show she still has links with Zimbabwe. Good to see her adorning the beautiful scarf,” Mangwana said.

But Chapman cleared the air on Monday when wrote to one of her concerned followers called Mike, saying she only bumped into the two ladies who were keen on getting pictures with her.

She added that she did not support the government in Harare.

“As I said to Mike: Thanks for your message and apologies for the photos. They are in no way an endorsement of Zanu PF or the regime in Zimbabwe which I deplore.

“I bumped into some Shona speakers at the end of my street and had a conversation about Zimbabwe as I always do with Shona speakers. I’m sorry I didn’t recognise them as individuals or the scarf. They did recognise me, which is why it turns out they were so keen on the photos,” she said.

Mnangagwa’s re-engagement plans also suffered a backlash at the ongoing COP26 in Glasgow when Zimbabweans in the UK staged demonstrations aimed at pushing world leaders to force the Zanu PF leader to end corruption and respect human rights at home. Nehanda Radio