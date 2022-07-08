Baroka FC reject Chipezeze reportedly set to sign for Richards Bay

Barely a weeks after being released by the relegated and now GladAfrica Championship side Baroka FC, Zimbabwean international goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze could find his way back into the South Africa’s DSTV Premiership.

This comes after the South African football outlet SoccerLaduma reported on Friday that the clubless ex-Chicken Inn shot stopper is closing-in on a deal to join new boys Richards Bay.

The Rich Boyz who secured automatic promotion to the top flight league after winning the GladAfrica Championship last season are said to be keen on bringing Chipezeze aboard ahead of next season.

“After parting ways with Baroka FC, Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze is likely to sign with a new club almost immediately,” SoccerLaduma wrote.

“With his clearance in hand, the shot-stopper’s handlers have started negotiations with newly-promoted Richards Bay, regarding a possible deal.

“The 32-year-old was spotted with his representative and Richards Bay boss Sifiso ‘Jomo’ Biyela having discussions at a location in Gauteng.”

As quoted by the outlet, a source close to the new player said: “Elvis Chipezeze is in talks with Richards Bay to join them for the new season. He is a free agent after leaving Baroka FC. The negotiations are at an advanced stage.”

If the deal goes through, Bay will become Chipezeze’s second club in South Africa since completing his move to Baroka FC back in 2018 from the Gamecocks.

Since joining Baroka four years ago the former Warriors goalkeeper has never turned out for another club in South Africa.

Meanwhile, another Chicken Inn goalkeeper Donovan Bernard is also reportedly on his way out to complete his move to South Africa.

According to reports, Bernard is closing in on a deal to join the GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

A source close to the player told Nehanda Radio Chicken Inn and TTM have already agreed on the deal that could see the player put pen to paper to sign a two year contract.

But despite that both teams having already agreed, the source revealed the move is now subject to the player who is awaited to agree on the personal terms.