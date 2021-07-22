Talent finally at Gauteng club

Zimbabwean international striker Talent Chawapihwa has surfaced at his new South African Premiership football club in Gauteng after parting ways with AmaZulu.

As part of the changes that are taking place at AmaZulu, Chawapihwa has been allowed to move on with his career after struggling for regular game-time under coach Benni McCarthy last season.

Sekhukhune United have been interested in the player, and the 29-year-old has now finally surfaced at the Gauteng-based club to begin training with his new teammates.

Sekhukhune United yesterday confirmed their latest signing in former AmaZulu and Baroka winger Chawapihwa.

Chawapihwa left AmaZulu and has now penned a two-year deal with the DStv Premiership newcomers.

“Babina Noko is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder, Talent Chawapihwa from AmaZulu FC,” read a statement from Sekhukhune yesterday.

According to the player’s agent Michael Ngobeni, the Zimbabwean international was not happy with the amount of game-time he received at Usuthu. The 29-year-old Zimbabwean international featured just 20 times under Benni McCarthy last season and is hoping this new chapter will bring him more joy.

“Two (seasons). He’s happy there. There was nothing wrong with Usuthu, but you see the thing is Chawapihwa is a national team player. He didn’t get enough game time,” explains Ngobeni to KickOff.com.

“So, definitely he was happy at AmaZulu but at the end of the day, as a soccer player, you can’t be happy staying without playing because the player’s value is on playing.

“We kept on receiving phone calls from the national team, so we came up with a mutual agreement with AmaZulu that he can move on and find game time (elsewhere). “So they were happy for him, he was happy to leave. And Sekhukhune were happy also to have him. It’s exciting.”

Babina Noko coach MacDonald Makhubedu is a big admirer of the player, having worked with him in the past at Baroka when he first arrived in Mzansi in 2017 from Zimbabwean champions side FC Platinum. — KickOff.com