Rodwell Chinyengetere joins ‘financially struggling’ CAPS United

Financially struggling premiership giants CAPS United have signed former FC Platinum and Baroka FC forward Rodwell Chinyengetere (33).

A local newspaper, NewsDay confirmed the striker’s potential move to the Harare based side on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the publication, the club has agreed terms with the forward who could become Makepekepe’s first signing amid the ongoing January transfer window.

Also, one of the club’s players who spoke to this publication but on condition of anonymity attested the existence of the deal.

“It’s true, I heard he (Chinyengetere) is coming to join us soon, though I am not sure if the deal has been completed, but chances are that he is coming,” he told Nehanda Radio.

Reports indicate that the two time Soccer Star of the Year winner will move to the capital from his previous base, Zvishavane because a deal to renew his contract with FC Platinum hit a brick wall.

This comes after his contract with the Platinum miners expired at the end of last year and it seems both parties failed to agree on a new deal.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, his arrival at Makepekepe is regarded as an achievement and a huge boost to a club which is already experiencing a player exodus due to its sorrowful looking financial situation.

Ironically, the club is presently running without a sponsor and its co-owners Farai Jere and Nhamo Tutisani have evidently found it hard to keep going without assistance from the corporate world.

As it stands, the club is reportedly yet to pay players’ three months outstanding salaries and other dues since November last year.

Furthermore, the team is still yet to reach agreements with players whose contracts expired on 31 December 2021.

To add on, the Green Machine are also allegedly yet to resume training sessions since last year despite that the league is scheduled to resume next month.

The return of the league was confirmed in a memo issued by the PSL on Tuesday afternoon.

In the memo, PSL cited 12 February as the date to which the league will restart, after a long break was induced in December owing to both the festive season holiday and the AFCON 2021 competition that started early this month.

Despite all the difficulties, Makepekepe looks determined to bolster their squad that will compete in the ongoing 2021/22 season which is still in its early stages. Nehanda Radio