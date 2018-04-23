Kaizer Chiefs riot sees coach quit and violent fans slammed – PICTURES

By Ryan Benson | Goal.com |

South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs are “worried about the safety of the players, the coach and supporters” after rioting at the end of Saturday’s 2-0 Nedbank Cup defeat to Free State Stars forced coach Steve Komphela to resign.

The Chiefs were denied a place in the cup final as a result of the loss at their own Moses Mabhida stadium, meaning their season will end without silverware, while they are also in danger of missing out on continental football next season.

Fan frustration reached boiling point after the match as the pitch was stormed by groups of supporters, requiring the two sets of players and coaching staff to run for cover.

Chiefs announced Komphela’s decision to resign straight after the match, and a statement from the club highlighted their concern for safety after the violence.

Club football manager Bobby Motaung told the club’s official website : “We have to take responsibility and accept that we are faced with challenges. We cannot allow the situation to continue.

“We are worried about the safety of the players, the coach and supporters. We will make further announcements in the next few days.”

South Africa’s Premier Soccer League also released a statement several hours later, vowing to take action against those responsible for such “hooliganism and thuggery”.

Their statement read: “The Premier Soccer League strongly condemns acts of hooliganism and violence that took place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night during the fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars.

“Hooliganism and thuggery of this nature has no place in football and acts of violence perpetrated by individuals witnessed last night cannot be tolerated.

“The League will work closely with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible for this hooliganism are subjected to judicial process.

“The League is currently awaiting reports from all relevant role players.”