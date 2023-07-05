Khama Billiat reportedly turns down ‘lucrative deal’ from Turkish club

Former Zimbabwe Warriors attacking midfielder Khama Billiat has reportedly turned down a ‘lucrative deal’ from an unnamed Turkish Super Lig club.

According to the tabloid newspaper H-Metro, the deal “was being engineered by a French agent” and signs were positive that Billiat will take the offer.

The publication wrote: “Signs were positive that he (Billiat) would take the offer and there was excitement even at the club which was targeting him.

“Remember that Khama is still very valued despite the challenges he has faced in the past year, which were largely because of injury.

“However, just when it seemed that a deal was possible, things just changed and it must have been caused by his change of heart to give it another try at Kaizer Chiefs.

“Maybe, he feels that he owes Chiefs for the investment they made in him and wants to give the club something back,” said the source.

The former Zimbabwean international attacker is currently unattached after his contract with Kaizer Chiefs expired on the 30th of June 2023.

However, he is likely set to stay at the club after both parties agreed to a new deal with certain conditions including that the forward accepts a 50% pay cut.