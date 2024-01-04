Bikita Minerals FC could be forced to use Gibbo Stadium for their PSL debut

By Increase Gumbo | Masvingo Mirror |

Premier Soccer League (PSL) debutants Bikita Minerals Football Club will use Gibbo Stadium as its home ground if renovations at Lithium Stadium are not completed before the 2024/25 league begins.

Club chairperson Mike Mushava told The Mirror in an interview that the club’s Lithium Stadium is undergoing renovations to meet Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) standards.

“We will use Gibbo Stadium for our first matches if the renovations currently underway are not completed by the time the PSL matches kick-off,” said Mushava

The development means that supporters may travel to Triangle for the club’s home games.

Gibbo Stadium belongs to Triangle FC which was relegated to the Eastern Region Division One league from the PSL last season.

Greenfuel once used Gibbo Stadium for its home games after promotion into the PSL last season.

Bikita Minerals is the only team from Masvingo Province competing in the PSL. It is the fifth team to do so after Masvingo United FC, FC Victoria, Chiredzi FC and Triangle FC.

The Lithium Boys are under the guidance of seasoned coach Faustino Mugeji who led them into the PSL.