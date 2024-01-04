ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bomb attacks that killed 84 in Iran

Terror group Islamic State (IS), also known as ISIS, has now claimed responsibility for the deadly twin blasts that killed 84 people in Kerman, Iran, on Wednesday.

The blasts took place in Southern Iran near the burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani who was killed by a US drone in 2020.

ISIS has now posted a statement on its affiliate Telegram channels claiming responsibility for the twin bombs that killed at least 84 people and injured 284.

In the statement the group claims two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests as Shiite mourners gathered for the fourth anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani near his grave in his hometown of Kerman.

ISIS identified Omar al-Mowahid and Sayefulla al-Mujahid as the bombers who carried out the deadliest attack in Iran since the 1979 revolution in the country.

The claim by ISIS will come as egg on the face for Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi who blamed Israel for the explosions and warned it would pay a “heavy price.”

Prior to the ISIS statement the US government had also made it clear it does not believe Israel was behind the blasts.

“It does look like a terrorist attack, the type of thing we’ve seen ISIS do in the past. And as far as we’re aware, that’s kind of I think our going assumption at the moment,” an official is quoted saying by CNN.

The Islamic State, a Sunni Islamist group, has long been opposed to Iran, which has a Shiite Islamic government and leads, funds and arms an alliance of Shiite groups across the Middle East.