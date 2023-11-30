“He is my soulmate”- the robotics expert who swept Bonang Matheba off her feet

Speculation about the identity of the man who seems to have stolen the heart of Bonang Matheba may finally be put to bed, after it emerged that the South African media personality has been dating businessman and roboticist David Phume.

Although he has appeared on the credits of such shows as The Braai Show with AKA, Phume does not seem to have close links to the world of showbiz, like other men that the self-proclaimed Queen B has dated in the past.

Bonang, who was once linked with Nigerian star Dbanj, saw her relationships with musicians Slikour, the late rapper AKA and DJ Euphonik end in messy breakups that played out in the public eye.

Unlike those entertainers, Phume is seemingly a man cut from a different cloth.

Phume studied 3D animation at Boston Media House in Johannesburg, before graduating from a San Francisco-based animation school.

In 2005, he founded award-winning Penthouse Motion Pictures, a company that has grown to be at the centre of the South African and media space, specialising in content creation, visual effects and animation, supported by technology-heavy expertise.

According to a source that spoke to Zimoja, Bonang has been dating the robotics guru for a few months.

“Their romance became clear when they started spending time together about six months ago and they have been going strong,” the source told ZiMoja.

According to another source, the lovebirds have often been spotted in Sandhurst at one of his many properties. “I have seen them driving in a Ferrari,” said the source.

Asked to comment, Bonang proudly proclaimed that she had indeed met her soulmate but would not divulge his name.

“We’ve been together for a few months now and he’s my soulmate. My life supporter. I love him,” she said.