Bonang explains broadcasting career halt

Media personality Bonang Matheba has told fans TV and radio have taken a back seat for now as she is too busy collecting coins in the alcohol industry.

While she remains one of the most loved TV and radio presenters in Mzansi, Bonang has let her career as a broadcaster take a back seat as she focuses on growing her business empire.

Her fans love that the entrepreneur bug has bit Queen B hard, but not a day goes by without them asking Bonang when she plans to return to the small screen or the airwaves.

On Tuesday, Bonang replied to one fan and explained that while she understands her fans miss her, she always finds it hard to give a direct answer to when she will return to broadcasting because her “wine life” is a big deal.

“I never know how to respond to this, but my wine life is a BIG STORY … colossal!” queen B said.

Bonang began her career in the entertainment industry when she was a teenager and her career and brand has grown in leaps and bounds since those days.

After cementing her name as one of the most iconic media practitioners in South Africa, Bonang expanded into the alcohol industry when she created her MCC range, House of BNG.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after a successful year in the wine-making business, Bonang opened up about how

“incredible” the journey has been, watching House of BNG become a force to be reckoned with.

“The entire journey has been incredible, from the initial idea to production to becoming the first black woman being a member of Cape Classic Producers Association, to seeing the first bottles on the shelf and then the most recent reveal of the Prestige Reserve at the Sun Met 2020.

“Entering the luxury beverage market has had its challenges, of course, but through strategic planning with a clear vision and a great team who understood all the logistics, it has proven a success.

There are many moving parts so you have to keep your eye on everything all the time,” she told TshisaLIVE. –TimesLive.