Attempted murder at kitchen party

By Mthabisi Tshuma

A 22-year-old man from Patane village at Tuli in Gwanda is battling for life in hospital after he was stabbed several times in the chest and back while trying to stop a fight at a kitchen party.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said:

“I can confirm that a man only identified as Mthokozisi and aged 23 is assisting police with investigations after he stabbed Allbright Molepo (22) at an illegal kitchen party held at Patane village on February 28 from around 7pm to 3am.

“The incident happened at around 3am and Molepo was ferried to Manama Hospital before he was transferred to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he is in a critical condition,” said Insp Mangena.

Witnesses say a kitchen party was held in defiance of national Covid-19 protocol that prohibits gatherings.

Mr Molepo reportedly tried to stop a fight between Mthokozisi and his cousin 20-year-old Uluketsi Nare.

“There was a kitchen top up party at the village and it started at around 7pm and ended after the stabbing incident.

“Mthokozisi had a misunderstanding with Molepo’s cousin Uluketsi Nare and they started to fight. Molepo tried to stop Mthokozisi who got angry and stabbed him in the back and in the chest,” said the witness.

Insp Mangena called on members of the public to observe lockdown regulations. The Chronicle