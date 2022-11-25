Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Ex-SuperSport United star Kuda Mahachi acquitted of son’s attempted murder

By Staff Reporter 67,767
Under fire Warriors winger Kuda Mahachi appearing at the Bulawayo Tredgold Magistrates court facing allegations of malicious damage of property in June 2022 (Graphics by Hot263)

Ex-SuperSport United and Golden Arrows winger Kuda Mahachi has been acquitted of two counts of child abuse and attempted murder of his four year old son, Diego.

The diminutive midfielder was accused of deliberately scalding his four year son, with boiling water causing third degree burns and also assaulting him with a phone charger all over his body.

However, reports suggest the 29-year-old attacker who in October told B-Metro he “hoped the court will do justice on the matter” has been acquitted of the charges.

He was acquitted by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dziva on Friday at the Tredgold Magistrates’ Court where the trial was being held.

According to multiple reports, giving his ruling magistrate Dziya indicated the State failed to prove the essential elements of the case adding that evidence given by the witnesses was contradictory and disjointed.

Initially, the Warriors star had pleaded not guilty to the allegations that were levelled against him by his ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu.

