Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Kaizer Chiefs dump shirt sponsor Nike after 22 years to go back to Kappa

SportsNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 25,487
A promotional picture by Kaizer Chiefs shows marketing director Jessica Motaung with two unnamed representatives of Kappa on the signing of a new five-year kit sponsorship deal. (Picture via Kaizer Chiefs)
A promotional picture by Kaizer Chiefs shows marketing director Jessica Motaung with two unnamed representatives of Kappa on the signing of a new five-year kit sponsorship deal. (Picture via Kaizer Chiefs)

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with their shirt sponsor Nike to end a 22-year-old marriage with the American based kits and footwear manufacturer.

The DStv Premiership side announced the new development in a statement issued Thursday confirming that the club’s deal with Nike will come to an end at the end of the season.

Resultantly, the club revealed it will retrace its footsteps to reunite with Kappa, a brand that used to sponsor them over two decades ago, back then in the 1990s.

“In terms of the new agreement, Kappa will supply kit and accessory products to all Kaizer Chiefs teams, from the Youth Academy Development to Senior Team.

“In addition, Kappa will have the right to manufacture and distribute Chiefs and Kappa branded merchandise and accessory products in South Africa, throughout Africa and across the globe.”

Related Articles

Khama Billiat voted into Carling Black Label Cup starting…

16,019

Billiat will regain his form says Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain…

15,770

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane hints on Khama…

16,398

Boost for Kaizer Chiefs as Khama Billiat recovers from knee…

19,332

Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat suffered knee injury last…

24,613

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Zwane continues to back Khama…

25,935

The marketing and commercial director of the club, Jessica Motaung thanked Nike for the partnership spanning a period of 22-years set to come to an end next year.

She said: “It’s important to thank Nike for the partnership since 2000. It’s uncommon for partnerships to last for over 20 years, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have enjoyed a relationship with one of the world’s leading sports brands.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments