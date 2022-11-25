Kaizer Chiefs dump shirt sponsor Nike after 22 years to go back to Kappa

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with their shirt sponsor Nike to end a 22-year-old marriage with the American based kits and footwear manufacturer.

The DStv Premiership side announced the new development in a statement issued Thursday confirming that the club’s deal with Nike will come to an end at the end of the season.

Resultantly, the club revealed it will retrace its footsteps to reunite with Kappa, a brand that used to sponsor them over two decades ago, back then in the 1990s.

“In terms of the new agreement, Kappa will supply kit and accessory products to all Kaizer Chiefs teams, from the Youth Academy Development to Senior Team.

“In addition, Kappa will have the right to manufacture and distribute Chiefs and Kappa branded merchandise and accessory products in South Africa, throughout Africa and across the globe.”

The marketing and commercial director of the club, Jessica Motaung thanked Nike for the partnership spanning a period of 22-years set to come to an end next year.

She said: “It’s important to thank Nike for the partnership since 2000. It’s uncommon for partnerships to last for over 20 years, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have enjoyed a relationship with one of the world’s leading sports brands.