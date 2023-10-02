“Yup. Finally found mine”: Bonang Matheba teases mystery soulmate

South African media personality Bonang Matheba has confessed that she has found her soulmate, revealing for the first time that she is in a romantic relationship with a man whose identity is yet to be revealed.

Bonang’s romantic status has been the subject of much speculation over the last few years, as she gave hints that they might be a man in her life but never explicitly revealed who.

Over the years, she has had a few high profile relationships being subject to messy endings.

Bonang, who was once linked with Nigerian star Dbanj, saw her relationships with musicians Slikour and DJ Euphonik end in messy breakups that played out in the public eye.

Bonang’s last high profile relationship was with the late rapper AKA, with the romance between the outspoken pair filled with drama from start to end.

She was the subject of various allegations throughout her time with the late rapper, with rumours that she had “snatched” him from DJ Zinhle, with who she used to be close friends with.

At some point, Bonang threatened to sue Zinhle for speaking out and revealing that indeed, the media personality had “stolen” her man.

Perhaps to indicate that she has now put all the drama behind her, Bonang, who is currently in Paris, France, revealed on X that she had finally found her soulmate.

Bonang was responding to an X user that asked whether other users had found a person to settle down with.

“Do you believe that you will find your soulmate and settle down?,” the user, quizzed on the timeline.

To which Bonang replied, “Yup. Finally found mine,” kicking off a flurry of speculation on who the new man in her life might be.