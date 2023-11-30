‘Mr and Mrs’: Father to be… Jah Signal in surprise pregnancy reveal

While in the past he has seemingly chosen to keep his private life away from the spotlight, musician Jah Signal had a rare treat for his fans on Wednesday, as he made the announcement that he and his wife are expecting.

Jah Signal, real name Nicodemus Mutize, gave fans a sneak peak into the life of Jah Signal the family man as he posted a pregnancy shoot of himself and his wife.

In the pictures posted by Jah Signal, captioned Mr and Mrs., his wife is spotted wearing a blue dress that reveals her baby bump.

In one picture, the musician, who is also elegantly dressed in all black, can be seen cradling her stomach.

Jah Signal’s reluctance to show any part of his private life may be due to his tumultuous relationship with his ex-wife, which sometimes spilled into the tabloids, as she sought to undress him following their failed union.

After their separation in 2019, Presh Dhliwayo claimed that the musician had slept with as many as 14 women while they were together.

“I discovered that he was involved in sexual relations with 14 other women which meant I was the 15th person whom he was sleeping with.

“He was sexually involved with these women in a space of six months and i got to know about it from text messages and he confessed to me when he once contracted an STI,” claimed Presh.