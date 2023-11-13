Zimbo charged with murder after woman ‘killed in front of her children’

Obert Moyo, a 45-year-old Zimbabwean man, has been charged with the murder of fellow Zimbabwean Perseverance Ncube (35) who was killed in front of her two children in Manchester on Friday.

Just as Nehanda Radio reported last week, Ncube was attacked by her former partner (Moyo), who was released from prison three years ago after another attack on her which saw him sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He only served half the term before being released.

Perseverance, known as ‘Percy’ to friends was found with a single stab injury to the chest on Dukesgate Grove in Little Hulton, Worsley in Salford at about 2.40am on Friday.

She was taken to hospital, where she sadly later died.

Neighbour Kealey Pinkey, 52, said: ‘The woman came running out of her house in just her underwear with a man chasing her.

‘Her two children were with her and witnessed what happened, which is awful. I know one of the woman’s neighbours went over to help after she collapsed in the road.

‘Apparently, the little boy was lying next to her on the floor.’

Ms Pinkey added: ‘I got to know the woman because she used to sell Avon products, but I think she worked for the NHS.

‘Apparently she was being stalked and people have seen a man hanging around.’

Moyo, of Pennington Road, Bolton, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and remanded into custody.

He was set to appear at Bolton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

Ms Ncube’s family described her as a “loving and devoted mother who lived for her children, family and friends” in a tribute to her.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are appealing to any motorists and residents in the area who may have captured anything that may be of relevance to the investigation on dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to contact the force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101 quoting log number 236 of November 10.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.