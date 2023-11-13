Aviation expert Edmund Makona appointed Air Zimbabwe CEO

Air Zimbabwe has announced the appointment of aviation expert Edmund Makona to the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 1 November 2023.

Makona’s was acting CEO since 12 April after taking over from Tafadzwa Zaza, who had been acting CEO for 16 months.

“The Air Zimbabwe (Private) Limited Board of Directors is pleased to advise all stakeholders that Mr Edmund Makona has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Airline with effect from 1 November 2023.

“Mr Makona, has been appointed in terms of Section 14 (4) (b) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31) for an effective 5-year term.

“At the time of his appointment. Mr Makona was the Acting Chief Executive Officer,” the national airline said in a statement on Monday.

“Mr Makona, is a top-notch regional and international aviation expert and consultant with over 38 years of experience.

“He has been an Aviation consultant with aeronautical engineering background, a type -rated licensed aircraft engineer, aviation quality, safety and security expert and a trainer for the aircraft engineers and pilots ground school.

“Mr Makona, also served both as President and Executive Committee Member of the African Airline Association.

“He is currently the Ambassador of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) for the Africa Southern Region on the African Union (AU) initiative regarding the liberalisation of the African skies.

“The Board is keen on unlocking value from Mr Makona’s diverse expertise and vast experience. We are confident that he will complement the Board’s vision to turn around the national carrier and reposition it to become a strategic, competitive and viable airline for the country.”

The struggling airline is currently plying domestic and regional routes, including Harare-Bulawayo and Harare-Victoria Falls while regional ones include flights to Johannesburg and Tanzania.