CCC member who was abducted while campaigning found dead in Harare

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya who was allegedly abducted while campaigning for recalled opposition MP Phibion Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi in Mabvuku-Tafara on Saturday has been found dead in Harare.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba confirmed the development.

“Our Change Champion, Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya, who was abducted in Mabvuku while campaigning, has been found dead. They recalled a legitimately elected MP of Mabvuku, Hon. Kufa, to pave the way for Zanu PF. Today, this has cost an innocent life. He shall have justice,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is yet to confirm the discovery of a dead body at the intersection of Arcturus Road and Lobho Road, Cleveland area. But several sources have since concluded that these are Masaya’s remains.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting investigations in connection with the location of a body at the intersection of Arcturus Road and Lobho Road, Cleveland area, Harare on 12th November 2023,” police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

“The identity of the victim is yet to be established. More details will be released in due course as investigations unfold.”

Few weeks ago, Zimbabwe’s youngest MP Takudzwa Ngadziore was abducted for several hours before the perpetrators, suspected state agents, released him naked with bruises on his body. He was allegedly injected with an unknown substance.

The perpetrators have not been arrested despite a video showing the first stages of the abduction.

Hopewell Chin’ono, a prominent journalist argues that Zimbabwe is no longer a safe place for anyone opposed to the ruling Zanu-PF.

“The tragic abduction and death of democracy activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya puts another blot on Zimbabwe’s collapsed half hearted democracy,” he said.

“It is difficult for anyone to expect justice for Tafadzwa considering that the known abductors of CCC parliamentarian, Takudzwa Ngadziore are walking scott free.

“Zimbabwe is a dangerous place for anyone opposed to the Zanu-PF ruling elites, and it will remain so until a time when someone in the ruling elites realises that someday, someone will have to pay a heavy price for these human rights violations.

“Zimbabweans live in fear daily if they speak out against political tyranny and corrupt rule, this is not right,” Chin’ono.