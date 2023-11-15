Mnangagwa using abductions to divert from stolen elections – Chamisa

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa claims that his rival President Emmerson Mnangagwa is using the current “abductions, torture, enforced disappearances, internal displacements and crimes against humanity targeted” at CCC members to divert attention from the “stolen” 2023 elections.

This comes after a CCC activist, Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya was abducted in Mabvuku-Tafara on Saturday before being found dead on Monday.

On 24 October 2023, former Mabvuku-Tafara MP James Chidhakwa was also allegedly abducted and tortured. He was found with deep cuts on his head.

Zimbabwe’s youngest MP Takudzwa Ngadziore was, on 1 November, abducted only to be released naked after public outcry.

Against this background, Chamisa believes that the persecution of his members is being sponsored by Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa in order to divert attention from the recently held disputed harmonised general elections.

“The callous politically motivated abduction and murder of citizen Tapfumaneyi Masaya, is a tragic and ugly turn of politics in Zimbabwe,” Chamisa said in a statement.

“This is a clear indication that Zimbabwe is sadly in the wrong hands and heading into a dangerous direction.

“Since the 23 August 2023 stolen election, there has been an increase in cases of arrests on trumped up charges, abductions, torture, enforced disappearances, internal displacements and crimes against humanity targeted mainly at CCC MPs, Councillors, citizens, change champions and activists.”

He added: “All this is happening as tactics and antics to divert attention from that stolen and sham election. Even the bizarre choreographed recalls and drama, including the ‘sponsored’ and ‘engineered’ script and that ‘manufactured’ rebellion nonsense are all designs and schemes to camouflage the electoral theft and heist. But they will just not succeed on this to cover their vote manipulation tracks and tricks.

“Mr Mnangagwa; Stop the terrorism and end this impunity and immunity. Stop the abuse and manipulation of state institutions. Stop the illegal elections. Stop the abuse of the citizens.”

Chamisa who lost the recent plebiscite under controversial circumstances urged the police to be professional and arrest the perpetrators of abductions and violence against opposition members.

“Police, be professional. Be for the people, the country and for the law. Protect the citizens. Safeguard national integrity and citizens security. Arrest the perpetrators and criminals.

“Citizens want peace but there is no peace….Give the citizens peace!!

“Instead of wasting resources, over $5m dollars on illegal by-elections and focusing on sideshows, let’s focus on the main show.

“We must focus on addressing the disputed election, a broken nation, an ailing and failing economy, political toxicity and the deeper and bigger challenges and issues affecting our beloved nation.”

He also sent his condolences to the Masaya family.

“My thoughts and prayers go to the family of Tapfumanyei Masaya, the citizens family and all Zimbabweans at large.

“May God heal our wounds and land. May The Holy Spirit comfort us all during this difficult moment. RIP Change Champion, Citizen Tapfumanyei Masaya,” Chamisa prayed.

Zanu-PF acting director of information Farai Marapira said the ruling party had no hands in the death of Masaya. He urged the public to allow the police to complete their investigation.

“It is one thing to believe a lie. It’s another to speak a lie. A lie is a cousin to malice and rarely do they not walk together.

“Seeking political mileage from an unfortunate death not only exposes blatant insensitivity towards the pain the family of the bereaved, the community and to the falsely accused themselves, it exposes mercenary leanings for which any advantage is used even a callous one like this.

“But the days of smear campaigns hiding behind ghost accounts are soon ended. Leave Police to do their jobs and do not be part and parcel of fake news propagation. Disinformation is a crime. CRIMES DO NOT GO UNPUNISHED,” he said.