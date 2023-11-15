Gun-toting former Zanu PF councillor arrested trying to bribe ZACC officers

Former Chitungwiza ward 7 councilor Charamba Mlambo (Zanu PF) appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with trying to allegedly bribe Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers to stop investigating a Chitungwiza Municipality official.

Mlambo (40) appeared before magistrate Donald Ndirowei who granted him US$200 bail and remanded him to December 18 pending trial.

Allegations are that a ZACC team comprising Chimusoro, S, Chinjikupi G, Nduku S and Chipuriro T was investigating a case of Criminal Abuse of duty by a Public Officer under HCR 50/08/23, involving a Chitungwiza Municipality official.

It is alleged that on November 7, this year, the team invited Lorrie Motsi for an interview in connection with the case.

During the course of the interview, Motsi requested to go to her work place to collect documents she intended to provide as part of her statement.

On the same day at 16:57 hours Mlambo contacted Stanley Nduku, a ZACC officer, using cell phone number 0772 970 168 requesting to meet him and Nduku advised the accused to come to ZACC Herbert Chitepo Offices.

lt is alleged that Nduku notified his team members who advised him to entertain Mlambo so that they could establish his intention.

On November 8, the leader of the team, Elisha Chimusoro, received a call from an anonymous caller informing him that Mlambo had collected money from land barons which he claimed he intended to bribe ZACC officials so that they could not arrest Motsi.

The team then decided to record the conversation and possibly arrest the accused if he offered Nduku a bribe.

lt is alleged moments later, Mlambo called Nduku advising him that he was outside ZACC Herbert Chitepo Offices.

It is further alleged that Nduku proceeded to engage him outside ZACC offices in one of the commissions vehicles stationed at their office entrance.

Mlambo informed Nduku about his intention to bribe the team in order for them to release Motsi.

He allegedly urged Nduku to state the amount they required which would be agreeable to his team members.

Nduku then returned to the office wherein he played the audio recording to his team members and he was subsequently arrested on November 12.

In June 2022 Mlambo hit the headlines after posing with a gun at his residence sparking comparisons about a selective application of the law for ruling party and opposition activists.