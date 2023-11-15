Zimbabwe mourns death of iconic ‘Zikeeper’ George Chigova at 32

Former Dynamos and SuperSport United goalkeeper, George Chigova (32) collapsed and died at his home in South Africa yesterday.

Following a heart attack in July, the former Aces Youth Soccer Academy product had been asked by SuperSport United to take a break from the sport.

Chigova was diagnosed with a heart ailment and only recently returned to training after a lengthy lay off.

At the time in July SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt was quoted as saying: “…but I know that there is a problem that we are attending to at this point in time and we will know in the next week or so.

“He’s going to spend four weeks just being inactive and go from there. But it doesn’t look positive, but we will give him all our support we can and stay behind him as best we can.”

Starting at Gunners FC, Chigova moved to Dynamos before joining SuperSport in 2014.

He later played for Polokwane City between 2015 and 2020 before returning to Pretoria in 2020.

He then returned to SuperSport United for a second spell until the time of his demise.

The goalkeeper, who represented Zimbabwe 30 times, including at the African Cup of Nations, leaves behind a legacy in the football community.