Catastrophe: 22 people die in another fatal road accident in Zimbabwe

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro 45,527
A total of 22 people died on the spot while two others were critically injured after a Toyota Quantum with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a truck, police has said.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the death of 22 people following a fatal road traffic accident on Tuesday night when a South Africa-bound Toyota Quantum with 21 passengers onboard had a head-on collision with a DAF truck with 2 occupants between Muchbinding and Ethandweni, on the 27km peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

The police confirmed the incident in a statement. Names of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 14/11/23 at around 2200 hours at the 27 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Thandweni Store in which 22 people were killed whilst two others were injured when a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board.

“The injured victims are admitted at United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals. More details to be released in due course,” the police said.

On Wednesday, spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed two fatal road traffic accidents which led to the death of nine people.

He said one of the accidents occurred at the 7 kilometre peg along Eastern Border Road, Chipinge on 13th November 2023 in which three people were killed whilst three others were injured.

The other one killed six people whilst three were injured at the 180 kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on 14th November 2023 at around 050

This means that 31 people perished in just less than 24 hours due to accidents. Road accidents are mainly caused by dilapidated roads due to decades of negligence.

