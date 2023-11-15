Jada Pinkett responds to claims Will Smith had sex with Duane Martin

Jada Pinkett Smith has come to the defence of her husband Will Smith by hinting that they will be suing his former assistant Brother Bilaal after he claimed he walked in on the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star having sex with fellow actor Duane Martin.

On Wednesday Jada was spotted leaving iHeartRadio in New York City and was asked by TMZ reporters to respond to the claims, — her response? “We Suin’!”

TMZ sources say Will Smith is closely weighing his legal options after Brother Bilaal’s damaging interview with Blogger Tasha K went viral on Monday.

Billaal who claims to be Smith’s longtime assistant made claims which have shaken the showbiz world.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will. There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there,” he said.

Bilaal also had some unkind words to say about Smith’s sex life with estranged wife Jada Pinkett.

Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s sexuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL‼️@bopulent You can watch this FULL interview… pic.twitter.com/uSjwqB2j8V — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) November 14, 2023

“If a woman is used to something the size of a baby leg and you come in with a pinky toe, there is nothing you gonna do to please her. If she itching for that baby leg, she want that baby leg.”

Meanwhile celebrity gossip site TMZ is citing a representatives for Will saying “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

Duane, who was married to My Wife And Kids star Tisha Campbell before they divorced in 2020, has not addressed the claims yet.