DJ Euphonik allegedly threatens to assasinate Baby Mama’s boyfriend

The mother of two of DJ Euphonik’s children is seeking a protection order from the South African maestro, after he reportedly threatened to send assassins from the taxi industry underworld, popularly known as inkabi, to “deal” with her new boyfriend.

The two are currently embroiled in a messy custody battle for their two children.

The details of the threats made by the musician were revealed in a court application in which she detailed his controlling nature.

“I reminded him that I am not his wife, and we are not in any form of relationship. He is married to (name withheld) and about to have his fourth child with her.

“He has girlfriends… yet he behaves outrageously over his suspicions about one male friend in my life and threatens the friend he suspects that I am dating, even though whether I am or not this has nothing to do with him and would have no effect whatsoever on my ability to parent my children.

“He in fact went as far as to tell my friend that he had better watch out because he “knows taxi bosses” and my friend would find himself no longer living if he does not go far away”, read the affidavit.

She also revealed that the musician had been threatening her family members and some business associates.

“Also, since these events, his unacceptable conduct towards me and others around me has escalated to the point where I require the protection order mentioned above. I attach as a screen shot of messages sent to my business partner. There are similar ones to my parents, my grandparents and friends.

“I ask this court to read them as if they were included in the body hereof as I submit, they constitute emotional and psychological harm to me and there is no reasonable basis for the respondent to need to send them.

“I ask that an order is granted as set out above and in my notice of motion with regard to his communications with and about me,” read the affidavit.