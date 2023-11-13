Fraud accused former RBZ advisor Munyaradzi Kereke granted US$200 bail

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) advisor Munyaradzi Kereke who is accused of fraud involving US$400 000 has been granted US$200 bail by a Harare magistrate.

Kereke who is being charged together with suspended Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society (HHMAS) chief executive officer Everisto Rukasha were granted by regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Gofa remanded them to December 13 pending trial.

ln granting them bail magistrate Gofa said the duo had ties to the courts jurisdiction.

Allegations are that sometime in early 2014, Rukasha and Kereke agreed to enter into an agreement of sale whereby the latter would sell his immovable property, Fortress Hospital located at number 9653 Ruwa Township, Chipukutu, Sebastopol to HMMAS.

Kereke then appointed one Newton Madzika, the managing director of Health Body Images (Pvt) Ltd to conduct the transaction on his behalf.

On November 7, 2014, HMMAS met its obligation by paying the full purchase price of US$800 000 into Health Body Images’ bank account.

On March 18, 2022, Rukasha working in connivance with Kereke, allegedly hatched a plan to defraud HMMAS.

Pursuant to their plan, Kereke wrote to HMMAS misrepresenting that HMMAS still owed him US$400 000 from the purchase of the property,

Kereke then approached the HMMAS board threatening to repossess the property which was still in his name and made it clear to them that he was still in possession of the title deeds to the property.

Resultantly, HMMAS authorised payment towards the liquidation of the fraudulently-generated debt.